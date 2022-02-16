In the least shocking news of the week, HBO Max announced it’s renewed Peacemaker starring John Cena for a second season. The official confirmation came a day ahead of the show’s season one finale airing February 17, 2022.

James Gunn is set to return to write and direct all season two episodes.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!” said Gunn.

The eight-episode incredibly twisted and entertaining first season currently sits at 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one premiered on January 13th; HBO Max didn’t reveal when we can expect a second season to arrive.

In addition to John Cena, season one stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series,” said Cena.

James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller executive produce, with John Cena serving as a co-executive producer. The series is based on DC characters and is produced by James Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” stated Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.







