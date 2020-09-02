‘The Devil All the Time’ Releases a Gorgeous New Poster

Netflix has just released the official poster for the dramatic film The Devil All the Time based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. The new poster teases “everyone ends up in the same damned place.”

The talented ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgård. Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge, and Mia Wasikowska also star in the film adaptation of Pollock’s award-winning book.

Antonio Campos (The Sinner) and Paulo Campos adapted Pollock’s book for the screen, with Antonio directing. Randall Poster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, and Max Born are involved as producers, and Jared Ian Goldman, Marc Hammer, and Annie Marter executive produced.

Netflix will release The Devil All the Time on September 16, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters – an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Stan) – converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.









