‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Teaser Trailer: “I Run My Mind, It Doesn’t Run Me”

Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios unveiled a teaser trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of eight original genre movies spotlighting the work of emerging filmmakers. The teaser, which features the song “What’s Up” by FJØRA produced by Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry, suggests we “unsettle in” for thrills and chills.
Four of the films are dropping in October 2020, with the second four planned for a 2021 release. Black Box and The Lie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6th. Evil Eye and Nocturne follow on October 13th.
Details on the First Four Films, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:
- The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King. When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.
- Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.
- Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.
- Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.