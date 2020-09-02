‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Teaser Trailer: “I Run My Mind, It Doesn’t Run Me”

Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios unveiled a teaser trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of eight original genre movies spotlighting the work of emerging filmmakers. The teaser, which features the song “What’s Up” by FJØRA produced by Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry, suggests we “unsettle in” for thrills and chills.

Four of the films are dropping in October 2020, with the second four planned for a 2021 release. Black Box and The Lie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6th. Evil Eye and Nocturne follow on October 13th.

Details on the First Four Films, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video: