‘The Devil All the Time’ First Look Trailer, Poster, and Photos

Netflix has just released the official trailer for the dramatic thriller The Devil All the Time, based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock. The trailer’s release was accompanied by new photos and the film’s poster.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgård. Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge, and Mia Wasikowska also star in the film adaptation of Pollock’s award-winning book.

Antonio Campos (The Sinner) and Paulo Campos wrote the screenplay, with Antonio directing. Randall Poster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, and Max Born are involved as producers.

Netflix has set a September 16, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian tan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.