Dolly Parton’s Ringing in the Holidays with ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Apparently it’s not too early to start thinking about the winter holidays. Dolly Parton’s prepared to get fans in a holiday mood beginning in October with the release of her holiday-themed album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, available to pre-order now via shop.dollyparton.com and smarturl.it/AHollyDollyChristmas.

Dropping on October 2, 2020, the upcoming album marks Dolly Parton’s first holiday album in three decades.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas. I have recorded several Christmas classics like “Holly Jolly Christmas,” as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics. I’ve recorded 5 duets with 5 very special artists as you can see,” stated Dolly. “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.

Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, bandleader and producer for many years. He’s outdone himself on this one. I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

A Holly Dolly Christmas will feature duets with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, and her brother, Randy Parton. The Dolly Parton / Michael Bublé duet, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” will be the album’s first single.

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing:

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton







