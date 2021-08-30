‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars as a 9-1-1 Operator

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for The Guilty, a thriller based on the 2018 Danish film from writer/director Gustav Möller. The teaser arrives following a weekend campaign that asked audiences to call a specific number – 507-SAVE-HER – to listen in on a 9-1-1 call between Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Joe Baylor, and a female caller named Emily.

The short teaser withholds any footage and instead uses audio to ramp up the tension.

Although Netflix’s official description lists only Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, the film’s IMDB page lists Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Burr as appearing in the 2021 remake.

The Guilty marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and Jake Gyllenhaal. (The duo previously worked together on the 2015 boxing drama Southpaw.) Three-time Emmy Award nominee and Writers Guild Award winner Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) wrote the screenplay. Gyllenhaal, Fuqua, Riva Marker, Kat Samick, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, and David Haring serve as producers.

Netflix is planning a September 24, 2021 release in select theaters followed by an October 1st release on the streaming service.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger-but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.