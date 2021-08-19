HBO Max’s September 2021 premieres include a new drama from Clint Eastwood, a contemporary take on Scenes from a Marriage, and the third season of the comic book-inspired series, Doom Patrol. For horror fans, HBO Max will stream James Wan’s Malignant which marks the filmmaker’s return to the genre that launched his career.

HBO Max’s September programming highlights also include the return of all eight Harry Potter films to the network and the premiere of the Band of Brothers podcast celebrating the 20th anniversary of the critically acclaimed limited series. The podcast will be hosted by Roger Bennett and will feature cast members including Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

TITLES ARRIVING ON HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER 2021:

SEPTEMBER 1:

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

SEPTEMBER 10:

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17:

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 23:

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

DETAILS ON NEW SEPTEMBER TITLES, COURTESY OF HBO MAX:

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama Cry Macho. Based on the book by the same name, Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

In Malignant, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Scenes From A Marriage is captivating re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the five-episode limited series, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.







