‘The Harder They Fall’ Western Unveils an Action-Packed Trailer

An all-star cast brings the Wild West alive in the just-released trailer for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Regina King kicks things off by stopping a train and freeing a prisoner in the action-packed trailer which introduces the key players in director Jeymes Samuel’s Western.

In addition to Regina King, the cast includes Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, and Zazie Beetz. Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole also star.

Jeymes Samuel co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin and produces alongside Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender.

Netflix is planning a fall release in theaters and on the streaming service.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (Cyler) — and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.