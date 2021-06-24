Netflix has announced the premiere date of the upcoming third season of the coming of age dramedy, Sex Education. Season three will arrive on September 17, 2021 and will consist of eight new episodes.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of the first photos from the much-anticipated third season.

Season three’s cast includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, and Patricia Allison also star.

In addition, Sex Education season three stars Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick. Joining the series for the new season are Jemima Kirke, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh, and Indra Ové.

Laurie Nunn created the series and serves as a writer along with Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright (additional material from Jodie Mitchell). Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo directed season three, and Taylor, Nunn, and Jamie Campbell executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Other new cast include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.







