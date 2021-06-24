‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series Greenlit by AMC Networks

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is going to be adapted into a new series by AMC Networks. The network’s given the green light to a new series inspired by the bestselling novel and is targeting a 2022 premiere on AMC+ and AMC.

AMC’s ordered an eight-episode first season with Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) on board as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest Vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” said Rolin Jones. “Nearly fifty years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to re-unite them with you.”

AMC Networks picked up the rights to Anne Rice’s works, including all entries in The Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, in 2020. Interview with the Vampire is the first book to officially be adapted into a series, with Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) overseeing the development of all the Anne Rice titles acquired by AMC.

Rice’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches and The Vampire Chronicles book series have sold 150+ million copies across the globe.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” stated Johnson. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Interview with the Vampire will be executive produced by Mark Johnson and has Anne Rice and Christoper Rice involved as non-writing executive producers.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”







