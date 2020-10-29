Neon just acquired worldwide distribution rights to the thriller The Killing of Two Lovers which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In support of the acquisition, Neon released a new trailer for the drama which is currently sitting at 77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast is led by Clayne Crawford (Lethal Weapon) and includes Sepideh Moafi (The Deuce), Chris Coy (The Front Runner), Avery Pizzuto, Arri Graham, and Ezra Graham.

Robert Machoian wrote, directed, edited, and produced the thriller, and Neon has already committed to producing Machoian and actor/producer Crawford’s next film. The Killing of Two Lovers is a Back40 Pictures presentation of a 433 Pictures production.

Neon is targeting a February 23, 2021 release.

The Plot:

The Killing of Two Lovers follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife, Nikki. They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife’s new relationship.