‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 Adds ‘Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parrilla

CBS All Access just announced five additional actors who’ll be joining Allison Tolman and Nick Frost for season two of the anthology series, Why Women Kill. Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters), B.K. Cannon (Sin City Saints), Jordane Christie (Containment), and Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason) have signed on for the series’ second season.

CBS All Access provided the following details on who the just-announced cast members will be playing:

Lana Parrilla will play Rita, the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover.

B.K. Cannon will play Dee, Alma’s wry, and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating.

Jordane Christie will play Vern, a tough, rugged private detective. Vern is intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her.

Matthew Daddario will play Scooter, Rita’s gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover. A charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere.

Veronica Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s spinster daughter. Prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her.

Why Women Kill was created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids). Cherry serves as an executive producer along with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; and Marc Webb and Francie Calfo.

The Season 2 Plot:

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…







