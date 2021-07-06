In the special behind the scenes video from 20th Century Studios’ new installment in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man, writer/director Matthew Vaughn confirms this film’s an origin story. “This is the foundation of The Kingsman franchise,” explains Vaughn.

The two-minute video includes key scenes from 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton as well as 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The video also features new clips from The King’s Man and interview snippets with The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, and Tom Hollander.

The cast also includes Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. The film franchise is based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ The Secret Service comic book and has Millar, Gibbons, Ralph Fiennes, Stephen Marks, and Claudia Vaughn as executive producers. Matthew Vaughn produces along with David Reid and Adam Bohling.

20th Century Studios has set a December 22, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.







