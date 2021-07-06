‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Casts Michelle Yeoh as “Scian”

Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians) has signed on to Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin live-action limited series. The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, will consist of six episodes.

Yeoh will play “Scian,” a character described as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The limited series will also star Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall. Netflix released this description of O’Fuarain’s character:

“Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

Declan de Barra is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is also executive producing along with Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel and Platige Films’ Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko. Andrzej Sapkowski is the series’ creative consultants.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.







