Amazon just released an official trailer for A24’s Val, an upcoming documentary about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. The trailer features footage shot by Kilmer over the course of his four-decade career and includes an up-close and personal look at his time in the spotlight as well as quieter moments in his life.

Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and has difficulty speaking and being understood. Still, Kilmer believes it’s important to tell his story now. “I was the first guy I knew to own a video camera,” explains Kilmer in the trailer as decades-old clips of his famous co-stars, including Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon, reveal some of the footage Kilmer shot while on sets.

Speaking through a voice box, Kilmer says he’s tried to “see the world as one piece of life.”

Leo Scott and Ting Poo directed and produced, with Kilmer, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Brad Koepenick, and Ali Alborzi also serving as producers.

Amazon has set a July 23, 2021 theatrical release followed by a release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6th.

Val Description, Courtesy of Amazon:

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original, and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.







