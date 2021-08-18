‘FBoy Island’ Dating Series Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a second season order to FBoy Island, the reality dating series that currently holds the title of the biggest launch of any Max Original reality series to date. Season one host Nikki Glaser is set to return for second season of the reality series created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise).

“I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBoy Island for season two. The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth,” said Glaser.

The first 10-episode season was shot in the Cayman Islands and focused on Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig as three single women looking for love. 24 men joined them on the island, with 12 of the bachelors (the “Nice Guys”) really interested in romance and 12 (the “FBoys”) only in it for a payout. Per HBO Max’s official description: “The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

“With a title like FBoy Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of Fboys, beware, we’re coming for you!” stated Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max.

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative with Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) guiding the series as showrunner. Dean, TheYearOfElan Productions’ Elan Gale, STXalternative’s Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, and Nikki Glaser executive produce.







