The Matrix Resurrections trailer is just is stunning on its second, third, and fourth viewing as it is on its first. This first visually impressive trailer serves up groundbreaking action scenes, a wealth of references to red and blue, and the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the mesmerizing footage at the 2021 CinemaCon and the reactions of those in the audience was overwhelming positive. Social media lit up with reactions and fans begged the studio to launch the trailer online. Just two weeks later, WB responded with the release of the first trailer for the fourth film of The Matrix franchise.

The nearly three minute trailer is backed by Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and introduces Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) as a man desperately in need of some answers. His therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) listens as Thomas describes dreams that aren’t just dreams – dreams the audience realizes are Neo’s memories that Thomas either can’t or won’t acknowledge as part of his past.

Director Lana Wachowski teases The Matrix Resurrections will in fact resurrect Neo’s story where it left off, although the trailer doesn’t absolutely confirm that’s true.

The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman) Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), and Christina Ricci (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles). Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8), Toby Onwumere (Empire), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) also star.

Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon wrote the screenplay and Wachowski directed. Wachowski, Grant Hill, and James McTeigue produced, with Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman, and Bruce Berman executive producing.

The behind-the-scenes team includes directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Warner Bros Pictures will release The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

The studio released the following description of this much-anticipated addition to the Matrix franchise:

“The Matrix Resurrections” is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.”