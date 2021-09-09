‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

ABC’s A Million Little Things returns to primetime with season four episode one, “family first.” Episode one is set to air on September 22, 2021, with new season four episodes airing on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“family first” Plot: Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity on the season four premiere.

A Million Little Things Description, Courtesy of ABC:

A group of friends bands together to tackle issues heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now.