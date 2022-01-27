‘The Other Me’ Trailer: Jim Sturgess Experiences Weird Visions

Jim Sturgess (Home Before Dark, Across the Universe) stars in the trippy thriller The Other Me from writer/director Giga Agladze. The new trailer focuses on Sturgess playing an architect whose failing vision causes him to reconsider his life.

In addition to Jim Sturgess, The Other Me stars Rhona Mitra, Orla Brady Antonia Campbell-Hughes, and Andreja Pejic. David Lynch serves as an executive producer.

Gravitas Ventures is planning a February 4, 2022 release in select theaters and on digital platforms.

The Plot:

Irakli (Sturgess) is an aspiring architect thrown into turmoil when diagnosed with a debilitating eye disease. As his condition worsens, a surreal visual world opens up to him causing him to question his life’s choices, his career, and his marriage to an increasingly frustrated Nutsa (Campbell-Hughes) who struggles with her loyalties to her husband and the realities of daily survival.

As the visions become more intense, he falls for a mysterious woman Nino (Pejic), a beautiful artist who lives alone. She becomes his artistic muse and they form a deep connection that turns from fascination to infatuation to love. They learn to speak in poetic language and understand each other completely, which helps Irakli confront the truth about his own identity.