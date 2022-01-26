Fox Sets March 2022 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Fox announced March 2022 premiere dates for returning competition series The Masked Singer, Masterchef Junior, and Name That Tune, as well as the series premiere of Domino Masters. The new comedy Welcome to Flatch joins Fox’s primetime lineup in March, and 9-1-1 returns for its spring premiere on March 21st.

The network also confirmed season finale dates for its current lineup. Next Level Chef wraps up on March 2nd and I Can See Your Voice will announce the season’s winner on March 8th. The first season of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer ends on March 10th. And the network’s new dramas Pivoting and The Cleaning Lady conclude their first season runs on March 10th and March 14th, respectively.

FOX SPRING 2022 PREMIERE DATES

Wednesday, March 9:

8:00-9:00 PM – THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – DOMINO MASTERS (Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – CALL ME KAT

9:30-10:00 PM – WELCOME TO FLATCH (Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – 9-1-1 (Spring Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Time Period Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM – NAME THAT TUNE (Season Premiere)

Series Details, Courtesy of Fox:

Featuring all-new secret celebrities, TV’s #1 unscripted show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its seventh season Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), DOMINO MASTERS features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running.

Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside a panel of judges — including actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar; NFL Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis; and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price — will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer).

The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of DOMINO MASTERS.

Entering its eighth season, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. The hit cooking competition series features world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz.

This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode until one talented kid is named America’s newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR trophy and $100,000 grand prize.

Fall’s #1 drama series on television, 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns for its spring premiere with all-new rescues beginning Monday, March 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by all-new episodes of 9-1-1: LONE STAR, for a night of saving lives.

In the fall finale of 9-1-1, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was at a crossroads and his future with the 118 was unclear. When the series returns this spring, Athena (Bassett), Bobby (Krause) and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team.

Hosted by Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, with Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson serving as bandleader, Season wo of the beloved musical game show NAME THAT TUNE premieres Tuesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Created by Harry Salter, the one-hour game show NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, This Country, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City) and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (The Office, Bridesmaids), who also wrote two episodes. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The series stars newcomer Holmes, Sam Straley (The Kids Are Alright), Seann William Scott (Lethal Weapon), Aya Cash (The Boys), Taylor Ortega (Succession), and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.







