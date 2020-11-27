‘The Prom’ Official Trailer for the High-Energy Movie Musical

Netflix served up a Thanksgiving treat with the debut of a new official trailer for The Prom. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical will launch in select theaters in December and on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

The big-name cast includes three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Tony Award winner James Corden, Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington, Golden Globe winner Tracey Ullman, and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Jo Ellen Pellman, and Sofia Deler also star.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin adapted their musical for the screen, with Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein, and Bill Damaschke producing. Martin, Beguelin, Eric Kovtun, Doug Merrifield, Casey Nicholaw, Matthew Sklar, Todd Nenninger, and Scott Robertson executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Key), the head of the PTA (Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.