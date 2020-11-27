‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 3 Photos, Plot Details and Cast

ABC’s Big Sky season one episode three finds Cassie and Jenny done with playing nice and ready to take on Rick Legarski. Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton from a script by David E. Kelly and Jonathan Shapiro, episode three will air on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Brooke Smith, Gage Mars, Jeffrey Joseph, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross guest star in “The Big Rick.”

“The Big Rick” Plot: Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls’ quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it’s too late, and Helen finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.