‘SNL’ Final 2020 Shows: Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Jason Bateman Host

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is closing out 2020 with three new December episodes. The network confirmed the December 5th show will be hosted by Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman (Ozark) and will mark his second time handling hosting duties. He’ll be joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen who’ll be making his debut on the SNL stage. Wallen’s new album, Dangerous: The Double Album, is set to drop on January 8, 2021.

The December 12th show will feature Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) as host. Chalament recently wrapped up work on the much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune as well as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be the December 12th show’s musical guest. This will mark the band’s third time as musical guest.

And finishing out 2020 will be SNL alum Kristen Wiig hosting on December 19th. Wiig, who will be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 premiering on Christmas Day, has hosted SNL on three prior occasions. Wiig was a cast member from 2005 through 2012.

Wiig will be joined by Dua Lipa who returns to the variety show for her second time. Lipa just received six Grammy Award nominations – Record Of The Year (“Don’t Start Now”), Album Of The Year (Future Nostalgia), Song Of The Year (“Don’t Start Now”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Don’t Start Now”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Un Dia [One Day]), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Future Nostalgia).







