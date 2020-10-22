‘The Prom’ Teaser Trailer: Everyone Deserves a Chance to Celebrate

Netflix just released a high-energy trailer for The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy. The film is adapted from Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar’s critically acclaimed Tony-nominated Broadway musical and features an A list cast.

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Tony Award winner James Corden, and Grammy Award winner Andrew Rannells lead the ensemble, along with newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler also star.

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin wrote the screenplay and Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein, and Bill Damaschke produced. Eric Kovtun, Doug Merrifield, Casey Nicholaw, Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar, Todd Nenninger, and Scott Robertson served as executive producers.

Ryan Murphy’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Matthew Libatique, production designer Jamie Walker McCall, costume designer Lou Eyrich, choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and editors Peggy Tachdjian and Danielle Wang.

Netflix will release the film in select theaters in December and on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Key), the head of the PTA (Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.







