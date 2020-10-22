The new trailer for Hulu’s Run has a real The Act-ish vibe. There’s an obsessive mom, the dispensing of unnecessary medication, and a child kept pretty much in isolation from the outside world. The level of creepiness is high in Run‘s first official trailer.

Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) stars as the mother and newcomer Kiera Allen co-stars as the daughter. According to Hulu, Run marks the first major thriller in 70 years with a lead actor (Allen) who is an actual wheelchair user.

Aneesh Chaganty directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sev Ohanian. Natalie Qasabian and Ohanian served as producers.

Run will premiere on Hulu on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (Allen) and her mom, Diane (Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.