‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Stars as a Troubled Chess Prodigy

The Queen’s Gambit official trailer opens with a voiceover dispensing wise advice: “Men are going to come along and want to teach you things. Doesn’t make them any smarter. You just let them blow by and you go on ahead and do just want in the hell you feel like.”

The Netflix limited series’ two and a half minute trailer lays out the story of a young girl thrust into the spotlight because of her phenomenal chess skills. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the chess prodigy in this drama based on Walter Tevis’ novel.

The cast also includes Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp. Two-time Oscar nominee Scott Frank (Logan, Out of Sight) co-created the series, adapted the novel, and serves as an executive producer. William Horberg and co-creator Allan Scott also executive produce.

Netflix has set an October 23, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot and Key Characters, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY is Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon: An orphaned girl in Kentucky who realizes an incredible talent for chess while developing a dependency on tranquilizers at an early age. As she grows into a young woman, Beth is fueled by her addictions, jeopardizing herself and those around her in her determined pursuit of becoming champion.

MARIELLE HELLER is Mrs. Alma Wheatley: A lonely housewife with an absent husband and her own vices, Alma welcomes Beth as both her adopted daughter and much-needed companion.

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER is Benny Watts: Arrogant, confident and calm, Benny Watts, a young chess talent himself, becomes one of Beth’s greatest opponents as well as one of her closest allies.

MOSES INGRAM is Jolene: Fellow orphan, and host to new resident, Jolene, quickly befriends Beth and helps her navigate the rules and regulations of orphan life.

HARRY MELLING is Harry Beltik: A traditional learner and one of the best chess players in the state of Kentucky, Harry is in awe of Beth’s talent and enters her life when she is at a low point.

BILL CAMP is Mr. Shaibel: A janitor who introduces Beth to the game of chess and is quickly humbled by her natural ability at the game. Mr. Shaibel opens new doors for the young prodigy.









.