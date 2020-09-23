Two new clips have arrived from the family comedy The War with Grandpa starring two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro. The first clip finds Ed (De Niro) discovering his shaving cream has been replaced with something that definitely doesn’t belong in a bathroom cabinet. In the second new video, Ed’s grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley, The Goldfinch) makes his argument against giving up his room to his grandfather.

The cast of the PG comedy also includes Rob Riggle and Uma Thurman as Peter’s parents. Christopher Walken, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Laura Marano also star.

The comedy’s based on the popular book by Robert Kimmel Smith and was directed by Tim Hill (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run). 101 Studios and Brookdale Studios are planning an October 9, 2020 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Sixth-grader Peter (Fegley) is pretty much your average kid-he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.