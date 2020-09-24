‘Father of the Bride Part 3(ish)’ Surprise Announcement and Details

By show of hands, how many of you squealed with joy over the surprise announcement of Father of the Bride Part 3(ish)? Netflix will premiere the special mini-sequel to the popular Father of the Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride Part 2 (1995) on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

The special sequel(ish) will air only on Netflix YouTube and Facebook.

Nancy Meyers, writer of the original films, wrote and directed the mini-sequel. Meyers supports the World Central Kitchen and created this sequel to raise awareness of the non-profit organization. Famous Chef and humanitarian José Andrés founded the World Central Kitchen which is currently actively involved in supplying meals for kids and families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit the World Central Kitchen’s official website for more details on their important mission.

Meyers’ mini-sequel brings back the cast of the original films including Steve Martin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie, George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer. Netflix also promises a few special guests will make appearances in the special sequel.







