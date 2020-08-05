‘Raised by Wolves’ Releases an Official Trailer and Poster

Forget the story, can we talk about how visually stunning the official trailer for Raised by Wolves is? It’s gorgeous. Now, let’s hope the storytelling lives up to the visual effects.

HBO Max’s first official trailer for Raised by Wolves was accompanied by a new poster for the sci-fi series set to premiere on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Raised by Wolves marks the American television series directorial debut of acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott. Scott directed the first two episodes and served as an executive producer along with writer/series creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners), and Mark Huffam (The Martian).

The cast of the 10 episode series includes Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), and Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City). Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten), and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2) also star in the sci-fi drama.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.