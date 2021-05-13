‘The Sparks Brothers’ Trailer: Who are Sparks and Why Haven’t We Heard of Them?

Edgar Wright turns documentarian with The Sparks Brothers, a documentary about the rock band Sparks which just unveiled an official trailer. (I admit I googled to make sure this isn’t a faux-doc.) The film premiered at Sundance, was picked up by Focus Features, and then screened at SXSW. Those who didn’t catch it during its festival run can watch it in theaters on June 18, 2021.

The just-released trailer features Beck, Jason Schwartzmann, Jack Antonoff, Todd Rundgren, Giorgio Moroder, Flea, and the Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin talking about Sparks – a band that’s described as “your favorite band’s favorite band.”

Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver) directed and produced, with Nira Park, George Hencken, and Laura Richardson also producing.

The brothers have been making music for 50 years and have released 24 albums, with their 25th in the works. For those, like me, who’ve never heard of Sparks and remain unconvinced the band exists, check out Pitchfork’s top 10 list of essential Sparks songs.

The Sparks Brothers Description:

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks.