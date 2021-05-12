CMT has tapped Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards schedule to air on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Ballerini will be handling CMT Music Awards hosting duties for the first time, while Brown is making his second appearance as host.

“I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane. The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, makes this night even more special,” said Ballerini.

“I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea,” said Brown. “The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

This year’s awards show will be executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson.

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” stated CMT producers. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

The 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, May 13th. Fan voting via vote.cmt.com will begin as soon as the nominees are revealed and will remain open through Tuesday, June 1st.







