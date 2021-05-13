‘Friends’ Reunion Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date and Special Guests

HBO Max has set a Thursday, May 27, 2021 premiere for the much-anticipated, long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a 40-second teaser trailer featuring the Friends clan walking arm and arm, backs to the camera. The teaser ends with “The One Where They Get Back Together.”

HBO Max confirmed the reunion’s guest stars will include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, and Elliott Gould. Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will also guest star in the special.

Friends: The Reunion will feature series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back on the series’ original Warner Bros. Studio lot soundstage (Stage 24) “for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.”

Friends debuted in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, picking up Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards as well as multiple Writers Guild, Directors Guild, and Producers Guild nominations. The series was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and followed the lives of siblings Ross (Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Cox) along with their friends Chandler Bing (Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc), and Rachel Green (Aniston).

The reunion special was directed by Ben Winston and has Friends‘ Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane on board as executive producers. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also executive produced.







