Paramount Animation got a jump on the 2020 Super Bowl by releasing a special The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run video set to air before the game begins. The short video features clips from the upcoming animated film (including shots of Keanu Reeves and Snoop Dogg) and finds the group searching for their lost buddy, Gary.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies will release The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in theaters on May 22, 2020.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts. Tim Hill wrote and directed the family-friendly, sea creature-friendly animated film. Ryan Harris produced and SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg executive produced.

The Plot:

“This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.”