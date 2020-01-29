War of the Worlds Shows Off a New Trailer and Series Photos

The new trailer for EPIX’s sci-fi series War of the Worlds begins with the discovery of an extraterrestial signal followed by mass panic as the alien threat becomes real. Dead bodies litter the road as the confused survivors of the first wave attempt to figure out what to do next.

The two and a half minute trailer declares our world is no longer our own. That’s followed by one of the survivors saying, “They wanted to wipe us from the face of the Earth. Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised. Are we really so different?”

The cast is led by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Natasha Little and Daisy Edgar-Jones also take on alien invaders in the series based on H.G. Well’s classic story.

BAFTA award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Merlin) created the series and served as writer and executive producer. Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy also executive produce.

War of the Worlds will premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The Plot:

“Set-in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells. When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath, but they do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.”