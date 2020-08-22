Writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) gathered his large ensemble cast for a DC FanDome panel that finally revealed exactly who is playing which character in The Suicide Squad. The cast and their characters were introduced during a special video presentation, and the panel also featured the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming 2021 theatrical release.

The video revealed Viola Davis is returning as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman is back as Colonel Rick Flag, Margot Robbie reprises her Harley Quinn character, and Jai Courtney also returns as Captain Boomerang.

The cast also includes Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2. Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, Steve Agee is King Shark, Mayling Ng is Mongal, Peter Capaldi is Thinker, and Alice Braga plays Sol Soria.

The huge cast also includes Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

After their characters were revealed, the cast formed two teams to answer questions about the Squad. Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman were the team captains, with Viola’s team ultimately emerging victorious. Most of the cast found some way to incorporate teasing Michael Rooker into their answers, even if the question had absolutely nothing to do with him.

Warner Bros. Pictures has not confirmed a 2021 release date yet.









