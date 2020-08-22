‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Premieres During DC FanDome Panel

Director Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine (“Steve Trevor”), Kristen Wiig (“The Cheetah”), and Pedro Pascal (“Max Lord”) participated in a panel that kicked off DC FanDome and revealed a brand new trailer for the much-anticipated sequel. Jenkins told fans that she’s determined to wait it out and release the film in theaters. Currently the Wonder Woman sequel is targeting an October 2, 2020 theatrical release.

The DC FanDome panel included surprise appearances by Lynda Carter and Venus Williams, with Williams asking who would win in a tennis match: Wonder Woman or The Cheetah? Kristen Wiig assured her it would definitely be her character as Wonder Woman would be weighted down by all that gold, while Jenkins thought it best they teamed up to take on Venus.

Pedro Pascal talked about the 1984 outfits, calling costume designer Lindy Hemming a genius. “The way that she started to show me, in my experience, these horrifying power suits from the 1980s and the way that she ended up…I was like, ‘There’s just no way. I’m going to look like a fool in this ’80s stuff.’ And she was able to make something so animated and specific and feel and be completely stylish, and feel like a million dollars and serve the purpose of what it was. I was in awe of all of her image boards and how she collaborated. It was really incredible,” said Pascal.

Jenkins directed from a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones produced the action film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller served as executive producers.

The Very Basic Plot Description, Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.