‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Teaser Trailer: “The Whole World is Watching”

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 released its first teaser trailer along with a new poster in support of the film’s upcoming release. Set in the late 1960s and based on a true story, Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is, unfortunately, incredibly timely given the current state of social unrest and demands for change flowing across the United States.

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Frank Langella. John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, and Noah Robbins also star in the 2020 drama.

In addition, The Trial of the Chicago 7 features Danny Flahery, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson. Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson, and Tyler Thompson served as producers.

Netflix will release the drama in select theaters this month and on the streaming service on October 16, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.