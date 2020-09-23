Netflix just released the official trailer for the dramatic film The Trial of the Chicago 7 based on true events. The trailer sets up the basics of who the Chicago Seven were and what the anti-Vietnam war protesters were up against as they attempted to peacefully demonstrate.

The large ensemble cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark, and Frank Langella as Julius Hoffman. John Carroll Lynch plays David Dellinger, Eddie Redmayne is Tom Hayden, Mark Rylance is William Kunstler, Alex Sharp is Rennie Davis, Jeremy Strong plays Jerry Rubin, and Noah Robbins plays Lee Weiner.

In addition, The Trial of the Chicago 7 features Danny Flahery, Ben Skenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson. Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson, and Tyler Thompson served as producers.

Netflix released the film in select theaters in September and will premiere it on the streaming service on October 16, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.







