‘Filthy Rich’ Season 1 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “John 3:3”

Fox’s primetime soap Filthy Rich season one episode one revealed the twisted tale of the Monreaux family led by Eugene and Margaret, owners of a profitable Christian television network. Episode two finds the newest additions to the family dealing with what it means to be part of this dysfunctional family.

Season one episode two, “John 3:3,” airs on September 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kim Cattrall as Margaret and includes Gerald McRaney as Eugene, Corey Cott as Eric, Olivia Macklin as Becky, and Aubrey Dollar as Rose. Melia Kreiling plays Ginger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar is Antonio, Mark L. Young is Jason, Steve Harris is Franklin Lee, and Aaron Lazar plays Reverend Paul Thomas.

“John 3:3” Plot: With no choice but to accept Eugene’s illegitimate children, Margaret finds a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club. Meanwhile, Margaret puts Eric in charge of the charitable arm of the company and Rose finds out the shocking truth about Jason.

Filthy Rich Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, EUGENE, dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving MARGARET, a now-“Oprah” to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: ERIC, the couple’s ambitious son, married to the prim and snooty BECKY, who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter ROSE, a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother.

If that wasn’t enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune: GINGER, the tough-as-nails daughter of a Vegas cocktail waitress, whose life was virtually destroyed by Eugene’s rejection; ANTONIO, a single dad and boxer from Queens, NY; and JASON, another scion, who is not what he seems to be.

Margaret’s rock is her lifelong confidant and friend, FRANKLIN LEE, the Monreaux family lawyer, who has her back in the wake of the death of her husband and threats to the Monreaux empire, one of them being the beloved, popular, influential, and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network, REVEREND PAUL THOMAS, who doesn’t think Margaret is capable of running the network, a newly announced retail venture, and her TV show simultaneously.

With monumental twists and turns, not to mention lies, deceit and shade from every direction, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.