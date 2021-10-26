‘The Unforgivable’ Releases a New Trailer Starring Sandra Bullock

The trailer for Netflix’s The Unforgivable opens with Ruth Slater (Oscar winner Sandra Bullock) exiting jail after serving time for murder and is quickly forced to realize life on the outside’s going to be rough. (The trailer reveals she shot a cop and it wasn’t an accident.) Directed by Nora Fingscheidt (Systemsprenger, Brüderlein), The Unforgivable follows Ruth’s search for the younger sister she left behind while dealing with repercussions of her actions.

In addition to Sandra Bullock, the drama’s cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio (Godfather of Harlem) stars as John Ingram, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) is Blake, Richard Thomas (Tell Me Your Secrets) stars as Michael Malcolm, and Linda Emond (The Bite) is Rachel Malcolm. The cast also includes Aisling Franciosi (Black Narcissus) as Katherine Malcolm, Rob Morgan (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) as Vincent Cross, Emma Nelson (Where’d You Go, Bernadette) as Emily Malcolm, Tom Guiry (Roe v. Wade) as Keith Whelan, and Oscar winner Viola Davis (Fences) plays Liz Ingram.

Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles wrote the screenplay. Bullock, Graham King, and Veronica Ferres served as producers.

Netflix will release The Unforgivable in select theaters on November 24, 2021 followed by a December 10th release on the streaming service.

The Plot:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.







