‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 5 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

Murphy helps a man who was the victim of a hate crime on ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode five. Directed by Rebecca Moline from a script by Sam Chanse and Jessica Grasl, episode five – “Crazytown” – will air on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Guest stars include Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Francois Chau as Leonard Song, and Jee Young Han as Emily Song.

“Crazytown” Plot: Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun’s back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.