‘Helstrom’ Horror Series Releases a Creepy Official Trailer

Hulu’s upcoming new Marvel series, Helstrom, just dropped the full official trailer along with a season one poster. The horror series comes from showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and is set to launch all 10 episodes on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon lead the cast as Daimon and Ana Helstrom. Elizabeth Marvel stars as Victoria Helstrom, Robert Wisdom plays Caretaker, Ariana Guerra is Gabriella Rosetti, June Carryl is Dr. Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy plays Chris Yen.

Zbyszewski executive produces with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. The series is a Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios production.

For those who want a little insight into the Marvel series prior to its premiere, cast members will be joining creator Paul Zbyszewski for a panel during the upcoming New York Comic Con’s Metaverse. The virtual version of NYCC is taking place October 8th through October 11th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.