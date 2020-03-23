</p> <p> </p> <p> Netflix just released a new colorful trailer for The Willoughbys along with a poster and new stills. The animated film is based on the popular book by Newbery Award winner Lois Lowry and is set to premiere on April 22, 2020.

The voice cast of the family-friendly animated adventure includes Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Alessia Cara, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Martin Short (The Morning Show), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Séan Cullen (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), and Ricky Gervais (After Life).

Kris Pearn (Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2) directed co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Stanleigh and serves as director.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.”







