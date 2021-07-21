Netflix just offered up our first look at the upcoming The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated film, releasing a short teaser trailer along with four film stills. The streaming service also confirmed the four voice cast members who’ll be taking on key roles in the anime origin story.

Theo James (Underworld: Blood Wars) will voice Vesemir, Lara Pulver (The Alienist) is voicing Tetra, Graham McTavish (Outlander) is handling Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) voices Lady Zerbst.

The Witcher‘s showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is co-producing the film along with Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han. Il Han is also directing from a screenplay by producer Beau DeMayo.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.







