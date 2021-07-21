‘The Chair’ New Trailer Features The Linda Lindas “Oh!”

The new minute and a half trailer for Netflix’s The Chair finds 12 time Emmy Award nominee Sandra Oh wondering if the only reason she was chosen to be the first woman Chair of the English Department was so that a female would be holding the bomb when it explodes. The latest trailer is backed by The Linda Lindas’ “Oh!” and sets up life in the dysfunctional English department at Pembroke University.

The six-episode first season also features Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah, Ji Yong Lee, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, David Morse, and Everly Carginilla.

Actress Amanda Peet is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino also executive produce. Daniel Gray Longino directs and Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer join Peet as season one writers.

The Chair joins Netflix’s lineup on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The older staff fear change, while new blood, like professor Yasmin McKay (Mensah), agitate for it. Ji-Yoon tries to juggle her new administrative responsibilities —clashing with close co-workers who were confidants before she became the boss— with motherhood to her young daughter Ju Ju (Carginilla) and caretaking for her father Habi (Lee).

Simultaneously she is struggling to discern if her platonic relationship with beloved English professor Bill Dobson (Duplass) is becoming something more and, if it even should. When Bill is captured on video making a controversial gesture the student body erupts into a call for accountability and Ji-Yoon’s ride gets even wilder as work, romance, drama, and comedy collide in this layered, multi-faceted tale also starring







