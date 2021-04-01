‘Things Heard & Seen’ Trailer: Amanda Seyfried’s New Home Terrifies Her

Netflix has released an incredibly intense trailer for Things Heard & Seen, an upcoming horror film adapted from All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The film stars Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank) as a young wife who discovers the home she’s just moved into has a horrifying history her husband’s kept hidden from her.

The cast also includes James Norton (The Nevers), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Michael O’Keefe (City on a Hill), and Karen Allen (Year By the Sea). Jack Gore (Billions), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet), James Urbaniak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Ana Sophia Heger (Life in Pieces) also star.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (American Splendor) adapted Brundage’s book for the screen and directed. Pulcini and Berman also executive produce with Peter Pastorelli and Stephen Lippross. Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron, and Julie Cohen served as producers.

Netflix has set an April 29, 2021 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Catherine Clare (Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property-and in her marriage to George.







