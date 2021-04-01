‘Big Sky’ Episode 10 Plot Details and Mid-Season Trailer

ABC’s popular primetime drama Big Sky will return from a two-month mid-season break on April 13, 2021 with two new episodes airing back-to-back. The network’s just released the official synopsis of season one episode 10 and episode 11, with the description confirming three months will have passed by since the events of episode nine.

Episode 10, “Catastrophic Thinking,” will air at 9pm ET/PT followed by episode 11, “All Kinds of Snakes,” at 10pm ET/PT. Episode 10 was directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton from a script by Annakate Chappell and Mathew Tinker. Stephen Kay directed episode 11 from a script by Elwood Reid and Maria Sten.

The season one cast includes Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

ABC’s laid out the following basic plot details for episode 10 and 11:

“Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes” – Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case.







