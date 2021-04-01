Bebe Neuwirth, John C. Reilly, Melissa Villaseñor, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jimmi Simpson have signed on to voice characters in AMC Studios’ Ultra City Smiths. The stop-motion, animated baby doll series was created by Steve Conrad and is expected to premiere this summer.

The half-hour series is a Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) production. Conrad is the showrunner and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters executive produce. Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter, and Thomas J. Glynn also executive produce.

“We have been very grateful to partner with actors whose talents are as unique, expressive and affecting as the world we all hope to have created in Ultra City and the stories that are found there,” stated Conrad

In addition to announcing the cast of season one, AMC also released a brief plot description along with who each actor will be playing:

The Ultra City Smiths (formerly Mega City Smiths) story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

The series will star Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) as Tim the TMZ reporter, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) as Street Hustler Boy. Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) voices Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show) is Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric Awesome Show) is Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) as Nico Onasis, and Hana Mae Lee (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) voices Christina.







