The first teaser trailer’s arrived for Netflix’s tick, tick…BOOM!, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights). The nearly two-minute teaser focuses on Andrew Garfield as a theater composer with dreams of hitting it big on Broadway.

Jonathan Larson (creator of Rent) wrote the autobiographical musical in 1990 prior to Rent. Nearly 15 years later, Lin-Manuel Miranda actually performed the lead role during a two-week Encores! “Off Center” production. Producer Julie Oh caught a performance and at her recommendation – and with the blessing of Larson’s estate – Imagine Entertainment acquired the film rights.

“tick, tick…BOOM! is a corner of the world I know from every angle. I know what it’s like to be a struggling songwriter. I know what it is to be in your 20s writing that one musical, what it’s like to be in New York with a bunch of friends with artistic dreams and then watch them drop off one by one, to real life, while you’re still hanging on,” explained Miranda. “It’s a story of doubling down on your craft in the face of impossible odds, which is not unique to musical theater — it’s the struggle of any artist trying to make a living doing the thing they love.”

In addition to Andrew Garfield, the cast includes Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Tony Award winner Steven Levenson wrote the screenplay based on Larson’s musical, with Miranda, Julie Oh, and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard producing. Levenson, Celia Costas, and Julie Larson executive produced.

Netflix will release tick, tick…BOOM! in select theaters and on the streaming service this fall.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?







