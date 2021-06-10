‘Gossip Girl’ (The 2021 Version) Debuts an Official Trailer

The official trailer’s just been released for the new Gossip Girl series which focuses on a new generation of private school teens. The two-minute, attitude-packed trailer arrives a month out from the series’ premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The 2021 series’ cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Writer and executive producer Joshua Safran developed the series and serves as showrunner. (Safran was a writer and executive producer on the original series.) Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also executive produce with Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Karena Evans directed the pilot and episode two.

The drama is a Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment production in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

2021’s Gossip Girl is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling novels as well as the original series developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The original show aired for six seasons and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, and Matthew Settle.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.







